ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for the Los Angeles police officer who discharged a gun during an off-duty scuffle with teenagers says his client feared for his and his sick father’s safety.

Attorney Larry Hanna told the Orange County Register Friday (http://bit.ly/2mifbbo ) that the officer reacted as he was trained to do during the incident last week outside his home in suburban Anaheim. The officer’s name has not been released amid an investigation.

Hanna said the officer feared the teen had a weapon.

The confrontation involved an ongoing dispute over youths walking across the officer’s property. No serious injuries were reported from the confrontation.

Authorities say the physical struggle happened when the officer tried to detain a 13-year-old he alleges threatened to shoot him. The youth said he threatened to sue the officer.

