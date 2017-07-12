CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man whom federal investigators have questioned about the disappearance of a New York teen eight years ago in South Carolina will likely plead guilty to a different crime.

Timothy Taylor is charged in federal court with a 2011 robbery of a Mount Pleasant McDonald’s and plans to plead guilty Wednesday unless a judge throws out the charges. He already pleaded guilty to the robbery in state court and was given probation.

Taylor’s lawyer told The Post and Courier of Charleston the 26-year-old is being squeezed because the FBI wants information he doesn’t have about Brittanee Drexel of Rochester, New York.

She was 17 in 2009 when she disappeared during spring break at Myrtle Beach. Authorities think she was gang-raped and killed, but her body has not been found.