DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer for a man accused of shooting a Detroit officer during a chase says a psychiatric review has found his client incompetent to stand trial.

Twenty-one-year-old Marquise Cromer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Ken Steil. Steil died unexpectedly Sept. 17 of a blood clot, five days after being shot in the shoulder.

Cromer’s lawyer Sanford Schulman tells the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2gOJXEL ) that he met with prosecutors Tuesday to discuss the state forensic center’s report. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office has requested an independent competency evaluation.

A competency hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday in Detroit, but records say the case now is due back in court Jan. 9.

Cromer also has been accused of shooting two other people, including his father.

