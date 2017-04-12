KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother says that Malaysia has potentially compromised the case, and that he’s afraid his client will become a scapegoat.

Gooi Soon Seng is representing Siti Aisyah, an Indonesian woman who has been charged with murder in the Feb. 13 poisoning of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Siti’s lawyer said Tuesday that his client was duped into thinking she was playing a harmless prank on an unsuspecting traveler. He also said the North Korean man who allegedly recruited her was allowed to leave the country in March, after Malaysia struck a surprise deal with North Korea.

A Vietnamese woman has also been charged with murder in the case.