CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The family of a black South Carolina motorist shot and killed by a white policeman says they aren’t worried the case will be decided by a nearly all-white jury.

Former North Charleston officer Michael Slager is on trial facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Walter Scott, who was gunned down after he fled from a traffic stop. The shooting was recorded by a bystander in a dramatic cellphone video that stunned the nation. Scott, who was unarmed, was shot in April 2015.

“All you need in this case is everything all juries have: two eyes and a brain. It doesn’t matter what color they are, because they have eyes that can see that videotape,” said Chris Stewart, an attorney for Scott’s family.

The jury is made up of 11 whites and one black.

“That jury is intense — watching everything,” Stewart said after the opening day of testimony. “They know there is no explanation at all for shooting at a man eight times while running away.”

Scott’s youngest brother, Rodney, said the family is praying and “hopefully we’re going to get justice.”

The prosecution continues its case Friday after calling eight witnesses Thursday.

One of them was Pierre Fulton, Scott’s co-worker and friend who was in the 1990 Mercedes that Scott was driving when Slager pulled him over for a broken taillight.

He said that after the traffic stop, Slager went back to his cruiser to check Scott’s driver’s license information. That was when Scott ran.

“The next thing you know, he was out the door,” Fulton said, adding that gunshots erupted a short time later. He said he didn’t see the shooting. It was also not seen on the dash cam video from Slager’s cruiser that the jury watched.

While sitting in the car, Scott called his mother on his cellphone.

“He sounded in distress,” Jury Scott, 73, told the jury as she fought back tears. “I told him, ‘You know North Charleston policemen, so just do whatever they say.'”

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Slager fired eight times after failing to subdue Scott with a stun gun; five of the shots hit Scott in the back and buttocks.

Slager must be held accountable for “his decision to go too far — his decision to let his sense of authority get the better of him,” Wilson said.

The defense contends Scott was shot after the two men wrestled to get control of his Taser.

Defense attorney Andy Savage said Slager “earned a reputation of excellence” in his five years with the police and wondered why Scott did not obey the officer

“It wasn’t Mr. Slager who was angry and full of animosity,” he said.

The family has said Scott may have tried to flee because he was worried about having to go back to jail for missing child support payments. Savage called that “pure speculation,” and said there was no way Slager could have known Scott was unarmed.

“He never had a chance to pat him down. He never had a chance to frisk him,” he said.