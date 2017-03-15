NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the man convicted in a retrial of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 say the verdict should be thrown out because the new jury knew members of the first jury were in court.
Alice Fontier says in court papers filed Wednesday that her client Pedro Hernandez could not have gotten a fair trial. She says one juror deliberating at the retrial knew and one alternate knew about former jurors who attended proceedings and sat with Stan Patz, Etan’s father. Hernandez was convicted Feb. 14 of murder.
Etan’s case captivated the nation. He was one of the first children to be pictured on milk cartons after he vanished May 25, 1979 on his way to school.
Fontier says a court officer told the new jury that the old jury was there.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- Seahawks sign running back Eddie Lacy
- Fort Worth man tied to 4 killings set for execution Tuesday
- Beast Mode 2.0? Here's what the Seattle sports world is saying about Seahawks' signing of Eddie Lacy
____
This story has been corrected to reflect defense attorneys say one deliberating juror and one alternate juror knew former jurors were in attendance.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.