LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawyer for two whistleblowers says a judge has ruled that a Kentucky attorney should pay about $31 million in damages and penalties as part of the fallout from a scheme to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in federal disability payments.

Mark Wohlander, an attorney for two former Social Security Administration employees, says U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar ruled against Eric C. Conn after a court hearing Tuesday. Wohlander says the damages and penalties are to go to the federal government and the two whistleblowers.

The ruling was first reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Conn recently pleaded guilty to stealing from the Social Security Administration and bribing a federal judge.