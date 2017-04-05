LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawyer for two whistleblowers says a judge has ruled that a Kentucky attorney should pay about $31 million in damages and penalties as part of the fallout from a scheme to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in federal disability payments.
Mark Wohlander, an attorney for two former Social Security Administration employees, says U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar ruled against Eric C. Conn after a court hearing Tuesday. Wohlander says the damages and penalties are to go to the federal government and the two whistleblowers.
The ruling was first reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Conn recently pleaded guilty to stealing from the Social Security Administration and bribing a federal judge.
