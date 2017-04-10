SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawyer says a doctor who died three years after he was imprisoned for drugging his beauty queen wife and leaving her to die may have killed himself.

Randall Spencer was the lawyer for Martin MacNeill.

The 60-year-old MacNeill was found unresponsive Sunday near the greenhouse of a Utah State Prison building for prisoners suffering from mental illness. He died later.

Spencer said Monday his client tried to kill himself twice over the past several years and that he had said being in prison was “no life.”

MacNeill had been in prison since September 2014 after his conviction for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Michelle.

Officials are investigating whether the death was a suicide and say they are awaiting autopsy results that could take 14 weeks.