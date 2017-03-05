HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader says there are serious holes in the case.
In an interview with Vietnam’s state-run online newspaper Zing, attorney Selvam Shanmugam says allegations that the North Korean man had existing health problems should be cause for a new autopsy.
Kim was fatally poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13, and so far Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong and an Indonesian woman have been arrested and charged with murder.
Doan Van Thanh, Huong’s father, told The Associated Press by telephone from his home that he met Shanmugam on Saturday and agreed to have him represent his daughter.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- Washington's John Ross sets NFL combine record in 40-yard dash
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.