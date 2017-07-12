SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A defense attorney for a Boston police captain’s son accused of plotting an attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group wants a judge to order the government to release the identities of secret witnesses against his client.

Masslive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uPKE5U ) attorney David Hoose told a federal judge Tuesday that hiding the identities of the witnesses has hampered his ability to build a defense.

Hoose’s client is 25-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, who was arrested in July 2015 in a plot to detonate homemade bombs similar to the ones used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Prosecutors invoked a federal law in May to shield the witness’ identities. Hoose may have to seek a security clearance for access.

Ciccolo is son of Boston Police Capt. Robert Ciccolo.