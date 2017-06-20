NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York that injured 30 people says American jurors no longer need to be educated about Osama bin Laden.

Attorney Sabrina Shroff asked a judge Tuesday to block the planned testimony of a government terrorism expert from the upcoming trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

The Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen has pleaded not guilty to detonating a pipe bomb near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17.

One bomb didn’t explode. The other detonated in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

His trial is scheduled to start days after the anniversary of his arrest.

Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman says he’ll rule Thursday.