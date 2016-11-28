NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The attorney for the driver in a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children says her client will likely plead not guilty.

Amanda Dunn says she anticipates 24-year-old Johnthony Walker will plead not guilty if a grand jury indicts him. He’s charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Police say another count will be added.

Dunn says the accident has been devastating for Walker and his family. Dunn hoped for a quick investigation and respect for the privacy of Walker’s family.

Federal authorities say Walker left the designated bus route Nov. 21 when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children. Authorities suspect Walker was speeding.

The defense and prosecution said Walker will appear briefly in court Tuesday in Hamilton County to delay a preliminary hearing until Dec. 15.