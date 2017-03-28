CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a man who was shot and wounded by an immigration agent in Chicago says the shooting was unjustified.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say the special agent was attempting to arrest someone Monday morning when a second individual pointed a weapon at agents. ICE officials say the special agent fired his weapon, wounding the second person.

Attorney Thomas Hallock told reporters that he visited the wounded man at a hospital and was told the 53-year-old man heard a pounding at his door, answered it and was shot “without cause.” Hallock says the man was unarmed.

ICE officials said Monday its Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting. The Associated Press sent an email seeking an update Tuesday from ICE.