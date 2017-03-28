CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a man who was shot and wounded by an immigration agent in Chicago says the shooting was unjustified.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say the special agent was attempting to arrest someone Monday morning when a second individual pointed a weapon at agents. ICE officials say the special agent fired his weapon, wounding the second person.
Attorney Thomas Hallock told reporters that he visited the wounded man at a hospital and was told the 53-year-old man heard a pounding at his door, answered it and was shot “without cause.” Hallock says the man was unarmed.
ICE officials said Monday its Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting. The Associated Press sent an email seeking an update Tuesday from ICE.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- New residents pour in: Pierce, Snohomish counties see nation's biggest jump in movers
- Seahawks' QB Trevone Boykin arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and public intoxication while passenger in car crash
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.