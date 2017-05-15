HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for the parents of a University of Connecticut student who was run over and killed by a fire department vehicle is arguing against the release of a video that shows the accident.
The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2radCy8 ) and other news organizations have requested the release of the video.
Lawyer Michael Walsh argued Monday before a state Freedom of Information Commission hearing officer that the publication of the video would cause severe emotional anguish for Jeffny Pally’s family.
Authorities say the 19-year-old Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol in October. A department SUV accidentally ran over the sophomore while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires stations, including KOMO, to air segments tilting to the right
- U2 at CenturyLink: Political, passionate, larger than life VIEW
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks conclude rookie mini-camp
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
The hearing officer will issue a recommendation to the Freedom of Information Commission.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com