CLEVELAND (AP) — An attorney is renewing his call for the firing of the two white Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy killed while playing with a pellet gun outside a city recreation center.
Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra (soo-BODE’ CHAHN’-druh) sent a letter Tuesday to Police Chief Calvin Williams questioning why the officers haven’t been fired or disciplined more than two years after Patrolman Timothy Loehmann (LOW’-mun) shot Tamir in November 2014. Tamir was shot within seconds of a cruiser driven by Patrolman Frank Garmback skidding to a stop near Tamir.
Cleveland’s safety director, not the police chief, decides whether city officers should be fired. Loehmann and Garmback remain on restricted duty.
A city spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
