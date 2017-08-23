PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who was among dozens of people injured when a commuter train crashed at a suburban Philadelphia terminal is suing the rail company, claiming the train also blew past a previous station before the accident.
Passenger Darrell Robbson filed a lawsuit against the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on Wednesday. He says SEPTA displayed carelessness when the train smashed into a parked train at the station, buckling the floors of both cars and injuring more than 30 riders.
Twenty-six-year-old Robbson said in the lawsuit that his head was injured during the Tuesday accident at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. His lawyers say he was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
The rail company declined comment, citing an ongoing federal investigation.
