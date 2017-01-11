COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman is suing a Tennessee sheriff after she says she was denied an abortion while in jail, violating her constitutional rights.
The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2jzrizq) Kei’Choura Cathey filed the federal lawsuit in Nashville last month against Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.
Cathey found out she was pregnant in 2015 while in custody on robbery and murder conspiracy charges.
The lawsuit says that she told Rowland she wanted to have an abortion, but he denied her access to one, saying Cathey’s life was not in danger and her pregnancy was not the result of a crime.
Cathey had the child in April of 2016 and now wants a judge to order Rowland to pay damages of $1.5 million.
Neither Rowland nor Cathey’s attorney responded to requests for comment by The Tennessean.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
