COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience segregation when forced to receive services from institutions due to fewer community- or home-based options will be allowed to proceed.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. rejected motions to dismiss the case by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik). The governor and several other state officials are named as defendants. Sargus found that sovereign immunity granted to Kasich does not apply in this case.

Disability Rights Ohio filed the lawsuit on behalf of six people the group says are, or are at risk of being, “needlessly institutionalized” because of barriers to more integrated residential, employment or day services.

The suit seeks class-action status for about 27,800 disabled people in similar situations.