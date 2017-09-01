CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims a Virginia prison blocked inmates from getting a humanist group’s magazine because it contained a picture of a painting of Eve in the Garden of Eden with her breasts exposed.
The American Humanist Association’s lawsuit is asking the court to declare that the prison’s “total ban on ‘material containing nudity'” violates the First Amendment.
The group says the issue of “the Humanist” magazine was blocked from subscribers at the Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County because it included the photo of a Flemish artist’s painting.
David Niose of the American Humanist Association said in a statement that there is “absolutely no basis” for withholding the magazine from inmates.
A Virginia Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Friday that she could not immediately comment on the lawsuit.