IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Neighbors who had sued to try to prevent an Iowa City couple from building a nearly 7,500-square-foot home modeled after Kinnick Stadium say they will not appeal last week’s dismissal of the lawsuit.
The Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2o86l0Z ) that the lawsuit was dismissed on March 16 after a judge found no issue with the city issuing a building permit for the house.
The house Reed and Sandy Carlson plan to build will look like the Hawkeyes’ 87-year-old stadium, complete with brick siding and a replica of the press box.
Neighbors have expressed concern about the home’s size and the potential for big parties, as well as drainage, fire safety and traffic issues.
___
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/
