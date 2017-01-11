EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — The Justice Department is suing a Detroit suburb, alleging it violates the Voting Rights Act by denying black residents an equal opportunity to elect city council representatives of their choice.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Detroit says no black candidate has ever served on the Eastpointe city council and that white voters have consistently opposed and defeated preferred candidates of black voters.
The legal action, which follows a federal review, seeks a court order forcing Eastpointe to change how the city council is elected.
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Eastpointe’s city manager.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.