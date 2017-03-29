NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman is suing officials of a Louisiana city in federal court, claiming a police officer took her cellphone and deleted a picture from it — without a warrant or her consent.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the incident happened in January after Chelline Carter’s teenage son was arrested on a marijuana possession charge in Lafayette. It says Carter used her phone to photograph her son as he sat in the back of a police car.
Carter’s suit claims Lafayette Officer Shannon Brasseaux (BRASS’-oh) took the phone from her, examined the contents and deleted at least one picture. Carter’s suit, filed in Lafayette by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union, seeks a declaration that Brasseaux’s actions violated Carter’s constitutional rights.
City officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
