VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a civil lawsuit against four Virginia Beach police officers in connection with a deadly double shooting will proceed to trial.
Media outlets report that Gina Best filed the wrongful death lawsuit in March against the four SWAT officers who opened fire on a murder suspect and indirectly killed her daughter, 28-year-old India Kager.
Kager drove into a convenience store parking lot when the officers rushed up to her car to arrest her boyfriend, 35-year-old Angelo Perry. Police say Perry shot first and the officers returned fire, killing Perry and Kager. The couple’s infant son was unharmed.
Deputy City Attorney Christopher Boynton argued in court filings that the officers’ actions were justified. However, plaintiff’s attorney Kevin Martingayle says the officers acted recklessly.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Man arrested in Grays Harbor County fatal hit-and-run; deputies say they don't see race as factor