CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is suing the city of Charlottesville, its police chief and the Virginia State Police superintendent over their response to a white nationalist rally that descended into violence.
Nexus Caridades Attorneys Inc. filed a complaint Thursday in federal court on behalf of Robert Sanchez Turner. The complaint says Turner was at the rally Aug. 12 to peacefully protest.
It says Turner was approached by “KKK members/sympathizers,” who sprayed him with mace and “viciously” beat him. According to the complaint, police and state troopers nearby watched the attack but didn’t intervene or arrest the assailants.
The complaint doesn’t say whether Turner was treated for injuries.
A state police spokeswoman says she can’t comment on pending litigation. Charlottesville City Attorney Craig Brown declined to comment, as did a police spokesman.