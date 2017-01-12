ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says U.S. Bureau of Indian Education schools are chronically understaffed, lack systems to provide special education and have a deficient curriculum.
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Thursday the new federal lawsuit involving Havasupai students at a northern Arizona school inside the Grand Canyon. Lawyers say the lawsuit potentially could have repercussions for other BIE schools.
The 95-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, Arizona faults the federal government for physically excluding Havasupai students with special needs and only teaching math and writing to students.
Alexis DeLaCruz, an attorney for the Native American Disability Law Center, says similar problems exist at many Bureau of Indian Education schools.
The U.S. Department of Interior did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.
The bureau oversees 183 schools in 23 states.
