LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s criminal ban on medical marijuana is being challenged in a lawsuit that says its use could help combat the state’s opioid addiction woes.
The suit, filed Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, lists three plaintiffs who have used medical marijuana to help ease health problems.
The suit says the medical marijuana ban violates constitutional privacy rights.
It says Kentucky treats anyone turning to medical marijuana as “criminals rather than patients in need of safe relief.” It says that states legalizing medical marijuana have seen drops in hospital admissions for opioid abuse.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW
Defendants are Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have authorized medical use of marijuana.