NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother is suing New Haven schools, saying administrators did nothing when her seventh-grade son was bullied and knocked unconscious during class.
The lawsuit says the boy was bullied for several years at Barnard Environmental Magnet School. The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2wdDBEJ ) that the suit alleges the mother repeatedly notified staff at the school about the bullying.
The lawsuit says the boy was punched in the face and knocked unconscious in December 2016, resulting in facial injuries, a concussion, headaches, severe emotional distress and suicidal thoughts.
The family says it also was saddled with medical bills.
New Haven Public Schools officials declined to comment Thursday due to the pending litigation.
The suit seeks damages in excess of $15,000.