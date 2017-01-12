RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators want the incoming Trump administration to shut down a utility-scale wind farm nearing completion because they say it poses a national security threat.
A spokesman for state House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday a letter signed by Moore and other legislators was sent to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.
The lawmakers said they worry the wind turbines and blades rising about 50 stories above northeastern North Carolina farmlands could interfere with long-distance Navy radar installation in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia. The radar system scans for ships and planes hundreds of miles into the Atlantic and Caribbean.
A spokesman for the wind farm’s builder says all 104 towers are complete and full electricity production is weeks away. Amazon is buying the clean power to run its Virginia data centers.
