RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers will consider a measure to end a practice that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds for crimes as adults.
The “raise the age” legislation is up for debate Wednesday in a House judiciary committee.
The state is set to be the only one in the country that automatically tries teens as adults since New York legislators agreed in April to a two-year phase out of the practice.
The proposal would take effect in 2019, shifting misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases to juvenile court.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
The committee meeting occurs on the same day the Senate was to begin debating a budget plan that also included eliminating automatic adult court for these youth. But the language limits the exemption to misdemeanors only and implements the shift that would begin in 2020.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.