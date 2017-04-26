LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers say a U.K. man killed by a Royal Air Force drone strike in Syria was an Islamic State group attack planner who posed a “very serious threat” to Britain.
Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee scrutinized the August 2015 strike that killed Reyaad Khan and two others. It was the first such drone strike acknowledged by the British government.
Committee chairman Dominic Grieve said Wednesday that intelligence assessments left “no doubt that Reyaad Khan posed a very serious threat to the U.K.”
But he said lawmakers still had questions about ministers’ decision-making, because some documents were withheld from the committee. Grieve said that was “profoundly disappointing.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
In January, Attorney General Jeremy Wright said it is legal to kill militants overseas if they pose an immediate or unstoppable threat.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.