BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have voted to delay some key provisions of the state’s new recreational marijuana law.

The Legislature approved a bill without debate Wednesday that pushes back by six months several upcoming deadlines in the voter-approved law.

The measure that allows adults to possess and use limited amounts of recreational marijuana and grow up to a dozen pot plants in their homes took effect Dec. 15. The action by lawmakers does not change that. But it could push back the timeline for retail marijuana sales to begin in the state.

The bill also calls on the state Department of Public Health to commission a statewide study on marijuana use and how legalization of recreational pot will affect public health and safety.