MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Death row inmates would get less time to file appeals under a bill Alabama lawmakers have approved.

Proponents of the bill say it is an attempt to speed up the time between sentencing and execution, which would benefit the victims’ families and the inmates. Opponents argued the Fair Justice Act increased the odds that Alabama might one day execute an innocent person.

The bill goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. Her office didn’t immediately respond to an email Thursday about whether she supports the legislation. The bill is based on Texas procedures and will require inmates to raise claims, such as ineffective counsel, at the same time as appeals over alleged trial errors.