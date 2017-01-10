ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont lawmaker accused of forcing a woman to have sex for rent has agreed to a plea deal on the eve of trial and faces possible prison time.

Republican former state Sen. Norman McAllister was charged with sexual assault.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j5lX2s ) he pleaded no contest to prohibited acts and lewd and lascivious conduct. He faces up to seven years in prison.

A jury was seated Tuesday. Trial was supposed to start Wednesday. But McAllister reached a plea deal in which prosecutors dropped the most serious sexual-assault charge.

McAllister will be sentenced later.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser last year. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.

McAllister had maintained his innocence.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com