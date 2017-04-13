HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is temporarily suspending the law license of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges.
The state Supreme Court order was issued Thursday after a joint motion by Williams’ lawyer and the office of disciplinary counsel. It takes effect in one month.
Williams’ office says he won’t make any legal determinations while he’s suspended and won’t act as an attorney in any case involving the office.
He plans to participate only in administrative, policy and personnel matters.
First Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Martin and the deputy district attorneys will carry out the legal duties.
Williams is a 50-year-old, two-term Democrat. He was charged last month in a 23-count bribery and extortion indictment.
He says he got into financial problems after a divorce.
