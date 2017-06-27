LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaVar Ball has brought his Big Baller Brand from the basketball court to the wrestling ring.
The outspoken father of NBA Draft No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball showed up with the newly-minted Los Angeles Laker and another son, 15-year-old son LaMelo, for a live segment on Monday’s “WWE Raw” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
During the segment, LaMelo Ball twice used a racial slur that was broadcast over the air.
WWE says in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the language “was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”
For LaVar Ball’s appearance, the ring was decorated with mannequins displaying his Big Baller Brand clothing line. He got in a heated confrontation with WWE wrestler The Miz, and took his shirt off to cheers from the crowd.