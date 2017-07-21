WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Lauren Hutton has been honored with a Maine film festival’s “Mid-Life Achievement Award.”
The 73-year-old model and actress tells the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2vq08xL ) she was thrilled to receive the award, which means she has a lot to look forward to and accomplish.
The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor her for her work in films like “Paper Lion” and “A Wedding.”
Hutton received the award Thursday night during the Waterville-based film festival. Previous recipients include actors Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek and director Jonathan Demme. Last year’s recipient was actor Gabriel Byrne, who appeared in films such as “Miller’s Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects.”
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW
___
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/