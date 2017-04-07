NEW YORK (AP) — Laura Ingraham’s next book is a tribute to President Donald Trump, and a warning.
The conservative commentator’s “Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution” is the first major acquisition by the new All Points Books imprint at St. Martin’s Press. All Points, which will specialize in politics and current affairs, told The Associated Press on Friday that the book is scheduled for Oct. 10.
According to All Points, Ingraham will praise Trump for building a new, populist coalition and provide “unreported details” about his upset win over Hillary Clinton. She will also outline why compromising his “America First” agenda would harm the country and damage his chances for re-election.
Ingraham’s previous books include “The Obama Diaries” and “Power to the People.”
