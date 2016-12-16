BOSTON (AP) — A laundromat featured in the Ben Affleck movie “The Town” has been destroyed in a fire in Boston.
The Monument Laundromat in the city’s Charlestown section burned Friday in a blaze reported shortly before 7 a.m.
Officials say several people were displaced from apartments in the two upper floors of the three-story building.
No injuries were reported. The cause was still being investigated.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- 2 firefighters hurt, animals evacuated after blaze at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- ‘Very cold days’ ahead for Puget Sound area
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- In-laws’ demands complicate a cross-cultural marriage | Dear Carolyn
The Boston Fire Department said temperatures in the single digits made for tough work for firefighters and caused some hydrants to freeze. Thick ice built up on firefighters’ jackets, ladders and trucks.
Affleck directed, co-wrote and starred in the 2010 movie. He introduces himself to his love interest in a scene set in the laundromat, which sits a few blocks from the Bunker Hill monument.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.