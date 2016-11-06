Most of the hotels on and around the Strip are union shops, and the 57,000-member Culinary Union, a powerful supporter of Democrats, is now 56 percent Latino.

LAS VEGAS —

She begins her day in black, the natural black before dawn and the requisite black of her uniform: the T-shirt, the pants, the socks, the shoes with slip-resistant treads, all black. The outfit announces deference.

She crams fresh vegetables into a blender and holds a plate over its mouth as the machine whips up her green liquid breakfast. Its whine sounds the alarm for her four school-age grandchildren who, one by one, emerge sleepwalking from corners of their crammed rented house.

Time to go. Before shepherding the children into her silver Jeep Patriot, the woman straps on a fabric back brace and covers it with the last piece of her uniform, a gray and black tunic. Then, above her left breast, she pins two small union buttons beside her silver name tag. The combined effect says:

This is Celia. Underestimate her at your risk.

Celia Vargas, 57, with dark wavy hair restrained by a clasp, works at one of the hotels in perpetual gleam along and around the Strip. She is a “guest room attendant” and a member of the Culinary Union, one of more than 14,000 who clean your hotel rooms while you donate money to the casino of your choice.

Vargas, who is from El Salvador, and her Latina union colleagues are a growing force in the politics and culture of Nevada, vocal in their beliefs and expectations. Their 57,000-member Culinary Union, a powerful supporter of Nevada Democrats, is now 56 percent Latino — a jump from 35 percent just 20 years ago.

“The power and courage of guest- room attendants are the foundation and a big source of strength of the Culinary Union,” Bethany Khan, the union’s communications director, says. These workers, she adds, “are the majority of the middle class in Nevada.”

Most of the hotels on and around the Strip are union shops, but the one that employs Vargas has yet to sign a contract. Even though its workers voted in December to unionize, and even though it is violating the law by not coming to the bargaining table — a point reinforced in a decision and order issued Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board.

So Vargas wears her back brace, hidden, but also her buttons, prominent.

A wooden rosary draped over the rearview mirror sways as her Jeep wends through a working-class stretch of Las Vegas; this is not where Donny and Marie live. She drops her grandchildren at school, then goes to the house of a friend from the Dominican Republic. She is standing outside, dressed in the same black and gray.

The Jeep drives deeper into the Vegas peculiarity, past the 7-Elevens and massage parlors, the smoke shops and strip clubs. Soon the casino and hotel giants of the Strip are framing the view, including one that sticks out like a gold tooth in a wicked grin.

This is where Vargas will clock in at 8:30, and where she is expected to clean a checked-out room in less than 30 minutes and a stay-over in less than 15. Every room seems to reveal something about the human condition.

“Sometimes I open the door, and I say ‘Oh my God,’ ” Vargas says. “And then I close the door.”

Despite their name tags, guest-room attendants are anonymous. They go unnoticed by many as they push their 300-pound carts to the next room, and the next.

A glimpse of what is expected of these attendants can be found at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, a joint venture between the culinary and bartenders unions and many properties along the Strip. Here, people are trained as cooks or baker’s helpers, bus persons or bar apprentices — or guest-room attendants.

A corner of the academy’s building features a series of mock guest rooms, each one representing a specific hotel’s style: a Bellagio suite, a MGM Grand, a Caesars Palace. Students learn how to lift mattresses without injuring their backs; how to wear gloves while reaching with care into wastebaskets; and how to maintain quality while moving quickly, because there’s always another room.

“We make the beds, dust, vacuum, mop, fill the coffee, the creamer, the sugar,” Vargas says. “We wash the toilet, the bathtub, the shower, the Jacuzzi. Worst, sometimes, is the kitchen. We clean the kitchen.”

All in a half-hour. Nine, 10, 11 times a day.

And when her shift ends in the early evening, Vargas drives home and tells her family that Grandma needs to lie down for a little bit.

Grandma’s full name is Celia Menendez Vargas. She grew up in Santa Ana, the daughter of a soldier and a nurse. As civil war engulfed El Salvador in the early 1980s, her husband was killed, and various family members fled to asylum in Canada and Australia. She entrusted her two children to an aunt and sold her belongings to pay for illicit transport to the United States.

She worked for four years as a live-in housekeeper, applied for residency and saved up to arrange for her two sons to join her legally. She remarried, gave birth to a girl in 1986, divorced and kept working. Newspaper deliverer. Garment-factory worker. Baby-sitter. School custodian. Food-truck cook. In 1996, Vargas became a U.S. citizen.

She and Jorge Alberto Vargas were married in 2003. A few years later they moved to Las Vegas, on word that jobs were plentiful in the neon oasis.

Her husband, who had a work permit based on political asylum, became a chef at a casino on the Strip, and things were fine until he was detained after being arrested a second time for driving under the influence. The family maintains his second arrest was a medical episode related to diabetes. He spent more than two years being shipped to various federal detention centers — Nevada, California, Texas, Louisiana — before being deported back to El Salvador in July.

Vargas returned to the workforce, finding a job as a guest-room attendant in this glittering gold nonunion hotel. It paid a little more than $14 an hour — about $3 less than what unionized housekeepers were making, and with nowhere near the complement of benefits.

Some of her colleagues began to agitate for a union vote. Vargas joined in, motivated, in part, by the $17,000 in debt she had accumulated by undergoing surgery for breast cancer; she wanted better health-care benefits.

At one point she and a few other workers were suspended for wearing union buttons. After the Culinary Union filed unfair labor-practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, she was quickly reinstated with back pay, her buttons intact.

Today, she pulls into the employee parking lot of the gold hotel, set aglow now by the unsparing morning sun. Searching for a parking spot, she passes other women, many of them also in black and gray tunics, hurrying toward the service entrance.

Soon she is heading for the same door, one more guest-room attendant who wears a back brace while cleaning rooms for a presidential candidate whose name is on the bathrobes she stocks, on the empty wine bottles she collects, on her name tag.

He will receive her labor, but not her vote.