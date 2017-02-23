ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s two senators have introduced legislation they say has been years in the making to set aside tens of thousands of acres as wilderness on opposite ends of the state in areas recently designated as national monuments.
But ranchers from some rural communities fear the designations will amount to another layer of bureaucracy aimed at pushing them from the land.
The Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association has passed a resolution against future wilderness and monument designations, and its members along with groups representing ranchers from elsewhere in the state are fighting the latest proposal.
The legislation calls for establishing several tracts of wilderness within the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in southern New Mexico and the Rio Grande del Norte Monument on the northern end of the state.
