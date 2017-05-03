LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert says he has no regrets about a monologue that included a crude sexual reference on the relationship between the presidents of the United States and Russia and has since prompted calls to fire him and boycott “Late Show” advertisers.
In his Wednesday monologue, Colbert said he would change “a few words that were cruder than they needed to be” but he’d still do it again.
On Monday’s show, Colbert lashed out at Donald Trump with a vulgar joke involving Vladimir Putin.
Colbert said he was upset that Trump had insulted a friend, “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson, during a weekend interview.
According to a CBS transcript quoted by the Washington Post, Colbert said Trump, “can take care of himself.”
