MIAMI (AP) — A late-season tropical depression has formed in the southwestern Caribbean and forecasters say it’s expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression’s maximum sustained winds early Monday are near 35 mph (56 kph) with additional strengthening forecast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight.

The depression is centered about 170 miles (274 kilometers) east-southeast of San Andres Island and has been nearly stationary with little movement expected during the day.