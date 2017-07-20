MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that is believed to have occurred earlier this week near Troy, Idaho.
As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Thursday it is attempting to locate Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta. Keagan Tennant is the son of Chris Tennant, a commander at the nearby Pullman Police Department.
Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles says the body of an adult male was found in a rural area Wednesday and it was determined he had died from a gunshot wound.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News (http://bit.ly/2vGkke5) says the name of the victim has not been released.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's gay and opens up about dating Megan Rapinoe WATCH
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
The sheriff’s office says Keagan Tennant and McKetta are believed to be armed and dangerous, and may be driving stolen vehicle.
___
Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com