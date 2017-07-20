MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that is believed to have occurred earlier this week near Troy, Idaho.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Thursday it is attempting to locate Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta. Keagan Tennant is the son of Chris Tennant, a commander at the nearby Pullman Police Department.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles says the body of an adult male was found in a rural area Wednesday and it was determined he had died from a gunshot wound.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News (http://bit.ly/2vGkke5) says the name of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says Keagan Tennant and McKetta are believed to be armed and dangerous, and may be driving stolen vehicle.

