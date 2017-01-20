Share story

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a Missouri State University football player during a fight involving their sisters in Las Vegas has been charged as an adult with murder.

Richard Allan Newsome Jr. stood in shackles and wasn’t asked during a brief court hearing Friday to enter a plea in the killing last weekend of 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson.

A judge scheduled a Feb. 6 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Newsome remains jailed without bail.

Defense attorney John Momot said outside court that Newsome plans to plead not guilty.

Newsome family members who attended the hearing declined to comment.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State University.

Witnesses told police Nelson tried to pull people away from his sister before he was shot.

