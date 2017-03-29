WASHINGTON (AP) — The digital vendor for President Donald Trump’s political campaign has hired a new senior consultant: the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The New Yorker, Eric Trump’s wife, will serve as a liaison for San Antonio, Texas-based Giles-Parscale to Trump’s ongoing campaign, based at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Giles-Parscale President Brad Parscale says she’s an “incredibly talented person with the right experience for us.”

Parscale says Lara Trump has a background in marketing and helped on Trump’s 2016 political bid.

Parscale’s firm also serves as the data and digital provider for America First Policies, a nonprofit group started earlier this year to back Trump’s presidential agenda.

A representative for Lara Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.