WASHINGTON (AP) — The digital vendor for President Donald Trump’s political campaign has hired a new senior consultant: the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
The New Yorker, Eric Trump’s wife, will serve as a liaison for San Antonio, Texas-based Giles-Parscale to Trump’s ongoing campaign, based at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Giles-Parscale President Brad Parscale says she’s an “incredibly talented person with the right experience for us.”
Parscale says Lara Trump has a background in marketing and helped on Trump’s 2016 political bid.
Parscale’s firm also serves as the data and digital provider for America First Policies, a nonprofit group started earlier this year to back Trump’s presidential agenda.
A representative for Lara Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
