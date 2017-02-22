NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City landlord is accused of stabbing his tenant to death following an apparent dispute over unpaid rent.
Police responding to a 911 call of a person stabbed in front of a home in the Bronx Wednesday night found the tenant, 44-year-old Zakir Khan, with multiple stab wounds. Khan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Khan and his landlord, 51-year-old Taha Mahran, had been arguing over rent money.
Mahran has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.
