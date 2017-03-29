LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamar Odom says he’s “a walking miracle” after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015.
Odom tells US Weekly he hid his cocaine use from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for a while, but she found out about two years before their 2013 split. He also says that he regrets “having multiple affairs with different women” while married to Kardashian.
Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but delayed it after the incident at the brothel. He says Kardashian helped him regain his memory following the episode. Their divorce was finalized in December.
Odom blames cocaine for helping end his NBA career. He says “drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape.”
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Trevone Boykin, Colin Kaepernick, and more
Odom says he’s sober now after finishing a rehab stint in January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.