NEW YORK (AP) — It’s official: Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year.
NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday that the pop star will take the stage on Feb. 5, 2017, for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, airing on Fox.
Gaga sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this year in Santa Clara, California. Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay headlined the halftime show.
Gaga will release a new album, “Joanne,” on Oct. 21. The Grammy winner’s hits include “Poker Face,” ”Bad Romance,” ”Born This Way” and “Applause.”
