LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say a TV anchor arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of headphones at Los Angeles International Airport will not face criminal charges if she completes a diversion program.
The city attorney’s office said Friday Lu Parker agreed to participate in the program, which is offered to people without a criminal record.
The KTLA-TV anchor, whose full name is Frances Louise Parker, was arrested last month in connection with the theft. Authorities say the headphones’ owner was an off-duty Los Angeles police detective.
KTLA had said it was a misunderstanding.
Prosecutors say details about Parker’s participation in the program are confidential.
Parker is the 1994 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a one-time girlfriend of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
