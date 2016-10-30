LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck has fractured his pelvis in an off-road motorcycle accident.

The city’s police department said in a statement on Sunday that Beck was riding in the Tehachapi Mountains north of Los Angeles with friends Saturday when he fell on a rocky trail.

Police say Beck was able to ride back to his truck and went to the hospital after driving home.

The statement says Beck may have surgery on Monday and is expected to return to the office within a week.

Beck is an avid off-road motorcycle rider. He says he is contact with police commanders as he recuperates.